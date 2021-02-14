UFC champion Kamaru Usman knocks out his opponent and defends the belt

American mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamaru Usman defeated Brazilian Gilbert Burns in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament.

The fight took place in the welterweight division. Usman fought as UFC champion. In the third round, he knocked out his opponent and defended the belt for the third time in a row. In total, Usman dealt 93 blows. Burns has 55.

The fight between Usman and Burns led the UFC 258. In the last two fights, the American defended the belt, beating Jorge Masvidal and Kobe Covington.

Usman has 18 wins with a single defeat. He has never lost in fights under the auspices of the UFC. Usman is the winner of The Ultimate Fighter reality show and won a promotion following its results.

Burns won 20 wins and four defeats.