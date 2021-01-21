UEFA has announced the Team of the Year

UEFA has published the final roster of the symbolic national team of the best footballers of 2020.

The team of the year includes five players who won the treble with Bayern last season. All five leading European leagues were represented in the squad.

Team of the Year: Manuel Neuer, Josua Kimmich (both Bayern Munich), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Alfonso Davis (Bayern), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern / Liverpool “), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern).

Recall that 50 players were initially included in the list of applicants for getting into the team of the year. The top 11 players were voted on the UEFA website.