Ubisoft launches giveaway week with games and game bonuses

Ubisoft has decided to cheer up gamers with the holiday spirit by launching a daily giveaway promotion.

The company will be distributing games and in-game bonuses for its own projects throughout the week. The first thing Ubisoft decided to do was hand out a set for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which included Bayek’s suit for Avor and resources for the settlement.

Content can be picked up on the company’s website via Ubisoft Connect by connecting to your account. So, bonuses can be activated on all platforms. And even if you haven’t bought Valhalla yet, you can pick up and use the gift as soon as the game appears in your library.

Gifts will be renewed every 24 hours at 15:00 Kyiv time, and then they will disappear forever. Various bonuses do not depend on the platform, but Ubisoft will distribute free games only for PC.