Tyson Fury is about to fly into space

The current WBC heavyweight boxing world champion, Briton Tyson Fury, has admitted that he plans to fly into space.

“I’ve always wanted to go to space. I looked at the moon and thought, “I want to go there one day.” This year, Virgin has the opportunity to enrol in space travel. We’re supposed to go into space in the middle of next year. I’ll be one of the first on the list. I hope I go into space. I can’t wait any longer, “Fury quotes The Sun with reference to the Jonathan Ross show.

Fury, 32, has been competing in professional boxing since 2008. He fought his last fight in February 2020, defeating the then-current WBC belt holder American Deontay Wilder by technical knockout in the seventh round. In total, he has 31 fights: 30 wins (including 21 by knockout) and one draw.