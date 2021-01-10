Two-time Stanley Cup winner Corey Crawford retires

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Canadian Corey Crawford has announced his retirement, according to the NHL website.

Crawford in October signed a two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils for $ 7.8 million. On Friday, the 36-year-old took a day off from the team’s training camp for personal reasons after missing training sessions five in a row. In the past two seasons, Crawford has missed 80 games due to concussions.

“I was lucky to have a long and successful career and make a living as a professional hockey player,” Crawford said. understanding and support for my decision. And I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks for giving me the chance to make this dream come true. ” “”I am proud to have won two Stanley Cups with Chicago,” Crawford added. “I thank all the partners and coaches that I have been with for many years. Thanks also to the fans who make this game so great. I’m glad to start. a new stage in my life with my family. “

Crawford won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2105. He has 488 games in the NHL regular championship and 96 games in the playoffs. As part of the Canadian national team, the goalkeeper won the 2016 World Cup.