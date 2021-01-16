Two similar metal alloys turn light into current

Two similar metal alloys can make an electric current out of light.

The latest discoveries by a group of scientists have been about ways to convert light into electrical current. Research into rhodium monosilicide (RhSi) and cobalt monosilicide (CoSi) could provide a new approach to the development of devices such as photodetectors and solar cells.

The researchers found that the CoSi and RhSi photocurrents are of purely topological origin, although this property was less pronounced in RhSi.

It is assumed that these materials will have a certain topological structure. In this field, several years have tried to make a similar discovery, but this work, I believe, describes the phenomenon most accurately. Eugene Mele, co-author of an article in Nature Communications

The new research will potentially create new concepts for electronic devices based on these materials: they use less energy, are more energy efficient. Ultimately, this could lead to the creation of new electronic systems with improved size, weight and power.