Two patches did not help fix the air leak on the ISS

The cosmonauts said that oxygen is still leaking on the Russian Zvezda module of the ISS.

As the astronauts said during the NASA broadcast, the leak on the Russian segment of the ISS has not yet been repaired.

According to Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov, on the night of Sunday, December 27, he closed the hatch to the intermediate chamber of the segment, where the leak was recorded, in order to check its tightness. After 18 hours, he opened the hatch and found out that the pressure during this time had dropped from 730 to 620 mm Hg. This means that the leak persists.

The Russian cosmonauts reported the situation with the leak to the Mission Control Center (MCC), which is located in the Moscow region.

As explained to RIA Novosti in Roscosmos, the crack does not threaten the ISS and the crew: now the experts are deciding how to fix the problem.

Recall that the first leak on the ISS was recorded in September 2019. In August-September 2020, after its speed increased five times, the crew closed the hatches in the ISS modules twice to check their tightness and was isolated for several days in the Russian segment of the station.