Two of Trump’s lawyers in the impeachment trial have left his team

Two lawyers who were supposed to represent former US President Donald Trump at the impeachment trial in the Senate – Deborah Barbier and Butch Bowers – have left his team, CNN reports, citing a source.

Last week, it was reported that Trump had hired Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer who represented that state’s governors and worked at the Justice Department under President George W. Bush. On Tuesday, Trump hired a second defense attorney to the team – former prosecutor and now criminal defense attorney Barbier.

Changes in the team occur less than two weeks before the start of the process. It is not known who will now protect the ex-president.

Later, the TV channel reported, citing sources, that three more lawyers left Trump: Josh Howard, who recently joined the team, and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris.

It is noted that the lawyers have not yet received prepayments. According to the source of the TV channel, Trump wanted the lawyers to focus the defense line on the arguments about election fraud and not on the question of the legality of the trial of the ex-president after he had already left office.