Two members of the National Guard were removed from the inauguration guard after an inspection

It is not yet clear what information served as the basis for the suspension.

Two members of the National Guard were suspended from duties related to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden after being tested for involvement in extremist movements; two anonymous official sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

None of the sources gave details about the audit results, so it is unclear what information led to the suspension of the members of the National Guard. One of the officials admitted the possibility that more than two servicemen would be suspended after the inspection.