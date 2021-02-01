Two main conditions for NASA’s Artemis camp on the moon named

In 2024, American astronauts will take their first steps towards the Moon’s South Pole: an area of ​​extreme light, extreme darkness and frozen water that can serve as a breeding ground for NASA’s lunar base Artemis.

Scientists and engineers are helping NASA pinpoint the exact location of the Artemis Base Camp concept. Among the many factors that a space agency must consider when choosing a particular location, there are two key features. First, the site must be in constant sunlight to power the base and moderate sudden temperature changes. Secondly, it should provide easy access to darkened areas in which ice water can be found.

Although there are many well-lit areas around the South Pole, some receive more or less light than others. Scientists have found that at higher altitudes, such as at the edges of craters, longer periods of light will be available to astronauts. But the bottom of some deep craters is shrouded in almost constant darkness, as sunlight at the South Pole falls at such a low angle that it only touches their edges.

These unique lighting conditions are associated with the tilt of the moon and the topography of the South Pole region. Unlike the Earth, which is tilted by 23.5 degrees, the Moon is tilted around its axis by only 1.5. As a result, none of its hemispheres tilts appreciably towards or away from the Sun during the year, as it does on Earth.

While the base camp will require a lot of light, it is also important for astronauts to take short trips into permanently darkened craters. Scientists hope to mine frozen water there that researchers can use for life support.

Initial plans include landing the spacecraft on a relatively flat portion of the well-lit crater or ridge edge.

Ideally, the landing site should be separated from other objects of the base camp – for example, habitat or solar panels by at least 1 km. It should also be located at a different height to prevent dust from entering the equipment. Scientists have calculated that when a spacecraft launches its engines for a soft landing, it could potentially spray hundreds of kilograms of surface particles, water, and other gases over several kilometers.

On the moon, it is very important that the area around the landing site and base camp is as untouched as possible for scientists. For example, among the many interesting features of the South Pole region is its location directly between the Earth-facing side of the Moon and the back, which humans never see from Earth.

The base camp of Artemis should be located on the side of the Earth to make it easier for engineers to use radio waves to communicate with astronauts working on the Moon.