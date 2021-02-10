Twitter won’t return Trump’s account, even if he runs for president again

The social network representative said that now the ex-president “is no different from other former officials.”

The social network Twitter, which previously blocked the account of former US President Donald Trump, will not restore it, even if he again runs for president of the United States. This was stated by Twitter’s chief financial officer Ned Segal in an interview with MSNBC.

“Our policy is that if someone was removed from the platform, then they were removed, whether it was just a commentator, a financier, a former official,” he said, answering the question of the host whether Trump would be able to return to the social network if he decides to compete for the post of head of the White House again. – Our rules are designed not to allow anyone to call for violence, and if someone is removed for such actions, we do not allow it. A Twitter spokesperson stressed that Trump’s account “has been deleted, and now he is no different from other former officials.”

During his time in office, Donald Trump regularly made posts on Twitter concerning domestic and foreign policy issues. He addressed his supporters via social media and during the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6. Twitter regarded his words as calls for violence and blocked the account on January 9.