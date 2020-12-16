Twitter to shut down Periscope live streaming service

Social network Twitter has announced the closure of its live streaming service Periscope.

The company wrote about this in the official blog. The service will be removed from all app stores by March 2021. In addition, registration in Periscope will not be possible after the next update. In the near future, the developers will allow users to download the broadcast archive.

There are many reasons for the decision to shut down Periscope, but the most important is complex and expensive support. Moreover, in recent years the number of users of the service has greatly decreased. After the closure of Periscope, live streaming on Twitter will only be possible using the built-in Live feature.

Entrepreneurs Keivon Beykopur and Joe Bernstein came up with the idea for Periscope. By the time the app launched in 2015, Twitter had bought it. Since then, a social network has been developing the service. By the way, in 2015 Periscope received the App of the Year award in the App Store.