Twitter permanently blocked the account of Trump
Twitter permanently blocked the account of the still-current US President Donald Trump. The official reason for blocking is “the risk of further incitement to violence.”
This is probably the most high-profile ban in the history of social networks.
“After carefully reviewing @realdonaldtrump’s recent posts and the context that surrounds it, we have frozen the account permanently due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the social network said in a statement.