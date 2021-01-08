Free News

Twitter permanently blocked the account of Trump

BY Steve Cowan 90 Views
Twitter permanently blocked the account of the still-current US President Donald Trump. The official reason for blocking is “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

This is probably the most high-profile ban in the history of social networks.

“After carefully reviewing @realdonaldtrump’s recent posts and the context that surrounds it, we have frozen the account permanently due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” the social network said in a statement.

