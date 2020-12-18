Free News

Twitter launched a beta test of voice chats

BY John Kessler 29 Views
Follow us Google News button
Twitter launched a beta test of voice chats

Twitter began testing virtual chat rooms without streaming video.

The beta version of Twitter introduced the ability to create voice chats called Spaces for a small group of people. Anyone invited by the chat owner can join them.

The owner of such a Space can moderate the discussion: share tweets or react to the conversation with emoticons that will appear near the profile icon. It also provides auxiliary functions in the form of a voice transcription and complaints system.

The Spaces team believes that sometimes the 280 character limit on tweets is not enough for users, and emotions and empathy are lost in the text.

Tags:
or as guest:
Comments: 0