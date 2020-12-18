Twitter launched a beta test of voice chats

Twitter began testing virtual chat rooms without streaming video.

The beta version of Twitter introduced the ability to create voice chats called Spaces for a small group of people. Anyone invited by the chat owner can join them.

The owner of such a Space can moderate the discussion: share tweets or react to the conversation with emoticons that will appear near the profile icon. It also provides auxiliary functions in the form of a voice transcription and complaints system.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

The Spaces team believes that sometimes the 280 character limit on tweets is not enough for users, and emotions and empathy are lost in the text.