Twitter and Facebook shares rose in US trading after falling amid Trump lockdown

Shares of US companies Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday rose slightly in price at the beginning of stock trading in the United States. On Monday, these securities fell in price against the background of the closure of access in the same social networks to the current US President Donald Trump account.

Twitter’s stock price rose 0.12% ($0.06) to $48.24 by 09:33 East Coast time, while Facebook’s stock rose 0.32% ($0.82) to $257.66.

Trading opened with multidirectional dynamics of the main quotes. In the first minutes after the session’s start, the Dow Jones industrial average fell by 48.43 points (0.16%) and settled at 30 960,26 points. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, added 1.07 points (0.03%) and was at 3 800,68 points. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 56.20 points (0.43%) to 13 092,63 points.

On Monday, following the session, Twitter shares fell in price by 6.41%, Facebook-by 4.01%. At that time, Twitter’s market capitalization was estimated at $38.3 billion. Now it has increased to $39 billion. For Facebook, this figure at the close of trading on Monday was $732 billion. It has now grown to $739.8 billion.