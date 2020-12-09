Free News

Twilight star Kellan Lutz reveals the gender of the unborn child

BY Sam Smith 47 Views
Follow us Google News button
Twilight star Kellan Lutz reveals the gender of the unborn child

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales shared with fans a touching video in which they revealed the sex of the unborn child.

In the video, the couple confesses their love to each other, and then Kellan asks his beloved: “What is written on your sweatshirt?” Brittany replied to her husband: “Only that we will have a girl! I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see her, ” and showed the inscription on her clothes – “ Girl Mama”.

Last November, Kellan and Brittany also reported that they were expecting a baby, but Gonzales suffered a miscarriage in her sixth month of pregnancy. The actor’s wife told how she survived the loss:

“After such a tragedy, it is tempting to switch off completely so as not to feel pain. It’s like a survival mode. But in this state, you also disconnect from everything that can give you joy. It’s a huge job not to let your heart turn to stone. I’ve been working on this a lot for the past two weeks. Yes, I’m tired of falling apart and crying often, but if I allowed myself to pass out, I would be missing out on anything that can make me smile, laugh and feel happy again. “

The second pregnancy, according to Brittany, came as a pleasant surprise for their family.

or as guest:
Comments: 0