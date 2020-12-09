Twilight star Kellan Lutz reveals the gender of the unborn child

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales shared with fans a touching video in which they revealed the sex of the unborn child.

In the video, the couple confesses their love to each other, and then Kellan asks his beloved: “What is written on your sweatshirt?” Brittany replied to her husband: “Only that we will have a girl! I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see her, ” and showed the inscription on her clothes – “ Girl Mama”.

Last November, Kellan and Brittany also reported that they were expecting a baby, but Gonzales suffered a miscarriage in her sixth month of pregnancy. The actor’s wife told how she survived the loss:

“After such a tragedy, it is tempting to switch off completely so as not to feel pain. It’s like a survival mode. But in this state, you also disconnect from everything that can give you joy. It’s a huge job not to let your heart turn to stone. I’ve been working on this a lot for the past two weeks. Yes, I’m tired of falling apart and crying often, but if I allowed myself to pass out, I would be missing out on anything that can make me smile, laugh and feel happy again. “

The second pregnancy, according to Brittany, came as a pleasant surprise for their family.