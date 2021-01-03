TV presenter Larry King is hospitalized with COVID-19

American TV presenter Larry King has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, ABC reported, citing a source.

King, 87, is reportedly being treated at a medical centre in Los Angeles.

“Over the past few years, Larry has struggled with so many health problems, and with this he is also fighting hard,” – told a source ABC.

The channel recalls that in 2017, King spoke about his fight against lung cancer. He underwent angioplasty in April 2019 and suffered a stroke last year.