Turkish court sentenced preacher to 1075 years in prison

The Istanbul court sentenced the well-known Islamic preacher Adnan Oktar, accused under several articles, to 1075 years in prison, NTV reports.

Oktar was arrested in July 2018 and accused of creating a criminal organization, sexual abuse of children, sexual harassment, sexual relations with minors, the kidnapping of children, rape, blackmail, illegal imprisonment of people, military and political espionage, fraud through the use of religious beliefs and feelings of people, violation of privacy, falsification of documents and other crimes.

Together with Oktar, 236 people were involved in the case, who received various prison sentences.

Oktar, known under the pseudonym Harun Yahya, is a Turkish pseudo-scientific writer and Islamic creationist. Author of over 300 books on political, religious and popular science issues, translated into 76 languages.