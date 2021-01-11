Turkey launched an investigation against Facebook and WhatsApp

Turkey’s Antimonopoly Committee has launched an investigation into WhatsApp and Facebook over their new privacy policy, Anadolu reported on Monday.

Earlier, the WhatsApp messenger developers updated the user agreement, adding a clause on the transfer of personal data to Facebook.

The text of the user agreement states that WhatsApp, as part of the Facebook corporation, will share with the entire “family of applications” of the corporation the necessary information about the user to analyze his habits and tastes. In response, Turkish users, including high-ranking officials, began leaving WhatsApp en masse and switching to alternative instant messengers.

The Antimonopoly Committee has also suspended the new WhatsApp user agreement.