Turkey is waiting for Washington to reconsider the decision on sanctions for S-400

Turkey is waiting for Washington to reconsider its “erroneous decision” to impose sanctions for Ankara’s purchase of Russian s-400 air defense systems. This was stated on Tuesday on the NTV channel by the Minister of Turkey’s national defense, Hulusi Akar.

“We will do everything we can to exclude any harm from the sanctions. The US must urgently change this erroneous decision. We expect them to review it,” he said. Akar separately noted that the situation with sanctions “will have a negative impact primarily on Turkey’s joint activities with NATO.”

Regarding the state of the S-400 complexes, the Minister said that the “configuration and maintenance” of the divisions is currently underway. “In the context of the S-400, there are some factors-political, military, economic, technical. Within the framework of these factors, we continue to act as originally planned,” he said.

On December 14, the US authorities announced the introduction of restrictions against the head of the Turkish defense industry Department Ismail Demir and three other citizens of the Republic – Mustafa Alper Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu, and Faruk Yigit-within the framework of the law “On countering America’s adversaries through sanctions” (CAATSA). According to a statement by US Secretary of state Michael Pompeo, the restrictions are a “clear signal” that the US will “fully implement CAATSA” and “will not tolerate significant transactions with the Russian defense and intelligence sectors.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the US sanctions and promised to take retaliatory measures. Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Washington’s intentions to impose sanctions against Ankara because it acquired Russian S-400 are a manifestation of disrespect for an important NATO partner.