Turkey does not intend to abandon the purchase of S-400

President Erdogan called the US sanctions in connection with the purchase of Russian weapons to hinder the development of the national defense industry.

Turkey will not abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems and take retaliatory measures after assessing the US sanctions imposed in connection with this purchase, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In an interview with Kanal 24, Cavusoglu said that the decision on sanctions was wrong from a legal and political perspective and was an attack on Turkey’s sovereign rights.

According to him, the measures taken will not affect Ankara in any way.

The sanctions are aimed at the Defense Industry Administration and high-ranking officials. They block the assets of four officials in US jurisdictions and ban them from entering the US. The sanctions also include a ban on the issuance of most export licenses, loans, and credits to the agency.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has presented US sanctions imposed on Turkey over the purchase of Russian air defense systems to hinder the growth of the country’s defense industry.

Speaking on the occasion of the opening of a highway in central Turkey, Erdogan said the sanctions would increase his government’s determination to make the Turkish defense industry stronger and more independent.

“The real purpose of the sanctions is to block the progress we have recently made in the defense industry and make us seriously dependent on the United States again,” Erdogan said. – If it weren’t for the S-400 problem, they would have used other problems.”

“What will happen now? Erdogan continued. – We will work twice as hard to make our defense industry independent in all aspects and accelerate implementing projects implemented by our defense industry directorate. We will provide even greater support to our defense industry enterprises.”