Turkey condemns US sanctions over Russian S-400

Turkey has condemned the US sanctions over the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) from Russia. They were called unfounded and unfair.

“We condemn and reject the US decision announced today in connection with the supply of S-400 air defense systems, which includes unilateral sanctions against our country. Turkey will take the necessary steps against this decision, which will inevitably negatively affect our relations. Turkey will also not refrain from taking measures that it considers necessary to ensure its national security, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats added that there are no technical grounds for sanctions – claims that the acquisition of these air defense systems makes NATO systems vulnerable have no real basis. Ankara stressed that Turkey proposed to create a technical working group with the member states of the bloc and resolve this issue – but the United States preferred to impose “unfair” sanctions.

On December 14, Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara. They hit the staff of the Turkish defense department and officials, particularly the head of the secretariat of the Turkish defense industry Ismail Demir, other employees of the department, and three other individuals.

Deliveries of the S-400, which caused a crisis in Turkey and the United States, began in mid-July 2019. Washington demanded to abandon the deal and purchase American Patriot complexes in return, threatening to delay or even cancel the sale of the latest F-35 fighters to Turkey.