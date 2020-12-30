Turkey and the United States formed a working group on the S-400

Earlier, Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Washington’s intentions to impose sanctions against Ankara over the acquisition of the S-400 are a manifestation of disrespect for an important NATO partner.

Ankara and Washington have formed a working group to resolve Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic, Mevlut Cavusoglu, announced this on Wednesday.

“A joint working group on the S-400 was created with the United States, technical negotiations began,” NTV quoted him as saying.

On December 14, the US authorities announced the introduction of restrictions against the Turkish Defense Industry Department; its head and three other citizens of the republic – Mustafa Alper Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu, and Faruk Yigit-within the framework of the law “On Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions” (CAATSA). According to a statement by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the restrictions are a “clear signal” that the United States will “fully implement CAATSA” and “will not tolerate significant transactions with the Russian defense and intelligence sectors.”