Trump’s statements about the election and the January 6 riots cost the US treasury $519 million

The statements of former US President Donald Trump about election fraud, the consideration of relevant lawsuits, as well as the riots on the territory of the Capitol on January 6, in total, cost American taxpayers $519 million. This statement was made on Saturday evening by The Washington Post, citing federal and local government spending records.

“Spending grew daily, as government agencies at all levels were forced to use budget funds to respond to the actions of Trump and his supporters,” the newspaper writes. “The expenses included court fees for dozens of lawsuits, increased security for election officials in response to threats, and reconstruction work after the January 6 riot at the Capitol.”

In particular, more than $480 million was used for the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington until mid-March due to the risk of new unrest. About $28 million was spent by the states on security measures in the run-up to the presidential inauguration day on January 20. Before that, $2.2 million went to court proceedings and the protection of election commission employees. According to the publication, the financial consequences of these events are probably much higher than the documented amounts.