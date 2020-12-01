Trump’s staff was allowed to interview witnesses in Nevada about election violations

An adviser to the US President Donald Trump staff said that they were allowed to interview witnesses in the state of Nevada about violations in the presidential election.

“Staff, which needs to be watching this week, is a Nevada… We are now allowed to question witnesses,” Kelly McEnany said in an interview with Fox News when asked about Trump’s lawsuits.

She noted that the interview of witnesses in Nevada might take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The White House Press Secretary also again accused Democrats of previously not allowing Trump’s staff to interview witnesses and ask questions about the US election.

Trump himself wrote on Twitter that a judge in Clark County, Nevada, allowed the equipment and sealed containers used in the election to be examined.