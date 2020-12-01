Trump’s staff filed a lawsuit over election violations in Wisconsin

According to the headquarters website, the headquarters of US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin, claiming violations of the law in the election.

“The staff of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court after the staff requested a recount to uncover fraud and deviations that irrefutably changed the election results,” the report said.

Its authors claim that they cited evidence of violations of the law in the lawsuit, such as fraud with envelopes for sending absentee voting ballots, accounting for ballots issued with violations, and conducting “illegal voting events.”

In particular, field employees allegedly filled in the missing information on the sent envelopes with ballots themselves sent thousands of ballots without a mandatory request from the voter. They circumvented the requirements of the law on the voter’s identity card to receive the ballot. More than 20,000 ballots were issued for the last item, the report says. Also, the authors of the lawsuit say that more than 200 locations in the city of Madison were deployed “illegal voting places.”

On the eve of the recount, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers certified the election results and confirmed Joe Biden’s victory. The margin was about 20 thousand votes.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, does not recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, which is indicated by preliminary data and is challenging the results in court in several states.