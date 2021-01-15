Trump’s son is expected for questioning in the prosecutor’s office

The office of the Attorney General of the District of Columbia is waiting for the questioning of the son of US President Donald Trump Jr.; we are talking about a lawsuit over the funds of the father’s inaugural committee, writes the Washington Post.

The publication reports that the Attorney General’s office notified Trump Jr. of its desire to interview him as part of the lawsuit filed in January 2020. The document claims that the money of the inaugural committee was sent to Trump’s hotel business. According to prosecutors, the inaugural committee spent a million dollars of sponsors on renting a ballroom in a hotel in the District of Columbia. Another 50 thousand dollars were paid for services.

The publication draws attention to the fact that the inaugural committee is a non – profit organization exempt from taxes. The prosecutor’s office says that people from Trump Jr.’s entourage reserved the hotel rooms.

The president’s son and the Trump Organization did not respond to the publication’s requests for an opportunity to testify under oath.

According to this lawsuit, the Trump Company must return the benefits received from the inaugural committee. The money is promised to give to charity.