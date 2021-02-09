Trump’s son has gained more than 1 million subscribers in his Telegram channel

The son of the former US president began using the service in the summer of 2019.

The son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. has gained more than 1 million subscribers in his Telegram channel.

As evidenced by the information in the account of Trump Jr., as of February 9, his Telegram channel has more than 1,002 million subscribers. Two weeks ago, the Telegram channel of the ex-president’s son had 723 thousand subscribers.

The son of the former president started using the service in the summer of 2019. 23 January, Trump Jr. announced that he would publish the Telegram-channel materials, as dissatisfied with the policy that is carried out on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. He still uses these social networks but fears that their management may block him at any time.

Trump Jr. is one of the vice presidents of the Trump Organization. It belongs to his father, former US President Donald Trump.