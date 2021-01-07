Trump’s Russia adviser resigns

Other resignations of senior national security officials are expected, according to an administration official.

Ryan Tully, President Donald Trump’s Russia adviser, has resigned. It is expected that the resignation and other high-ranking members of the National Security Council will soon be followed. According to the administration representative, these resignations are associated with the events of last Wednesday, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

The administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also noted that the promise to ensure an “orderly transition (of power) on January 20,” which Trump gave to President-elect Joe Biden, was partly dictated by the desire to prevent further resignations. However, he said, they are unlikely to be prevented.

As previously reported, the Deputy National Security Adviser to the president, Matt Pottinger, responsible for developing policy towards China, announced his resignation.