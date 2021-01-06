Trump’s Red Ferrari will go under the hammer

Owned by the current US President Donald Trump, luxury car Ferrari F430 2007 release will be sold at auction in January, according to the website of the auction house Mecum Auctions.

According to the portal, the car will go to the buyer along with a copy of documents confirming information about its first owner after delivery. The starting price of the lot is $400 – $500 thousand.

It is specified that the American leader purchased a new car so that the documentation will be put down both his personal signature and the address of registration in the Trump Tower skyscraper.

The car drove for all time about 6910 miles (more than 11 thousand kilometers). Ferrari F430 is presented with a beige leather interior, with the original brand symbols.