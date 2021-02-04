Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club will soon lose its helipad

According to The Hill newspaper, this is not a manifestation of Donald Trump’s persecution for his “contradictory actions” as head of state in the last days of his presidency but is caused by the wishes of the club members.

The helicopter landing pad built at the golf club of Donald Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) during his time as president of the United States will soon be eliminated. Permission to carry out the relevant work was received this week, The Hill newspaper reported on Wednesday evening. It is unknown how long they will last, but their cost has already been determined – $15 thousand.

The publication noted that the elimination of the helipad is not any manifestation of Trump’s persecution for his “contradictory actions” as head of state in the last days of his presidency but is caused by the wishes of the club members. According to the local administration representative, Kirk Blouin, the site was initially considered a temporary structure for the period of Trump’s stay in the White House.

“It seems that in the media, it seems more scandalous than it really is,” the newspaper quotes Blouin as saying. “They [at the club] never offered to keep it [the venue].”

Local authorities initially opposed the construction of helipads for any of the expensive real estate owners located in the vicinity. Still, an exception was made for Trump as president, given that his car visits to his estate would create traffic congestion. Permission for the construction of the site – in February 2017 – was granted only because it would be used exclusively for official purposes.