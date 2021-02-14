Trump’s lawyer spoke about the attack on his home and death threats

The lawyer of former US President Donald Trump, Michael van der Veen, who spoke at the impeachment trial in the Senate in the defense team, spoke about the attack on his home and the incoming death threats, The Hill reports.

“My house was attacked. I would not like to go into details, as it may encourage other people to do it more, but you know, I have received almost a hundred death threats,” the lawyer said.

He said that the attackers broke a window in his house and wrote obscene words in the paint.