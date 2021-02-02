Trump’s lawyer said that the former US president has no chance of an objective trial

According to David Schoen, the true intention of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and other initiators of impeachment is to prevent Donald Trump from “ever running for president again.”

The lawyer of former US President Donald Trump, David Schoen, believes that his client has no chance of a “full and objective” trial since Democrats in the US Senate have already issued a guilty verdict against the former head of state. This opinion was expressed by a lawyer who will represent Trump’s interests in the impeachment proceedings in the Senate in an interview with Fox News.

“Can you imagine any American citizen taking this as a trial when both the judge and the jury have already publicly stated that the accused should be convicted in this case? Sean asked. “How can we have a fair trial [under such conditions]? It’s impossible when you know that the jury and the judge are biased.”

It is well known, said the lawyer of the former president, that the true intention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California) and other initiators of impeachment is “the desire to prevent Trump from ever running for president again.” “And this is the most undemocratic thing that can happen. This is a slap in the face of the 75 million people who voted for Trump,” Schoen said.

With this in mind, he stressed, the upcoming process “is absolutely unconstitutional” and even dangerous in relation to the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and the press, as it “jeopardizes any emotionally speaking political speaker, which is contrary to everything we believe in in this country.”

As Schoen made it clear, he intends to state at the upcoming trial that the former president’s impeachment is unconstitutional. The participants in the capture of the Capitol on January 6 planned it. Trump’s appeal to his supporters that day has nothing to do with it, and that Trump’s conviction would create a dangerous precedent for any political speeches in the future.