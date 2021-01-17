Trump’s lawyer revealed the details of the case of impeachment

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News that he is part of the president’s defense team in the impeachment case and told how the lawyers would work.

“I am involved now. This is what I am working on,” the TV channel quotes him as saying.

The lawyer explained that he would present evidence of fraud in the presidential election in the line of defense. According to him, Trump’s opponents regard his statements about fraud as incitement to violence, but if it can be proved that fraud really happened, then Trump’s words will become a legitimate point of view.

Giuliani noted that there are different opinions about how the president should approach his second impeachment. The lawyer himself believes that he should close the process as illegal.

“If they decide to take the case to court, he should dismiss the impeachment as completely illegal. This is the only impeachment that has passed in what-two days, three?” he said.

The lawyer believes that such a decision will set a precedent when Congress can impeach anyone and any issue in a couple of days.

Giuliani stressed that Trump’s words could not be considered incitement to violence because some time has passed between the president’s speech and the riots. In contrast, incitement is an incentive to take immediate action.

“People should run out in the middle of the speech, run straight to the Capitol. This is, in fact, incitement, ” he explained.

At the same time, Giuliani did not rule out that Trump may testify during the trial.

As for the possibility of the current president to pardon himself, according to the lawyer, this would be fully justified since “the constitution does not limit who we can pardon.”