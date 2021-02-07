Trump’s lawyer asked to suspend the impeachment process

The lawyer of former US President Donald Trump, David Schoen, asked to suspend the impeachment procedure of the Republican on the evening of February 12 because of the need to observe the Sabbath, the New York Times reported, citing a letter from Schoen that appeared in his possession.

This is a letter sent to Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who will preside over the impeachment process. In the letter, Schoen noted that he professes Judaism and observes the Sabbath because he will not be able to participate in the proceedings after sunset on Friday. In this regard, he asked to suspend the process if it is not completed by the beginning of Shabbat (17.24 Friday local time).

“I apologize for the inconvenience that will certainly cause other people involved in this process, my request that the impeachment procedure is not carried out during the Jewish Sabbath,” wrote Sean, quoted by the publication.

“We respect this request and will certainly grant it,” Schumer’s spokesman, Justin Goodman, said without providing details.

The newspaper points out that it is unclear how Sean’s request will be fulfilled. According to the publication, if the Senate leaders decide to speed up the process so that it is completed by Friday evening, this procedure of impeachment of the president could be the fastest in history.

The House of Representatives earlier impeached Trump, accusing him of inciting the crowd that seized the congress building on January 6. The Senate is set to consider impeaching Trump retroactively next week.