Trump’s coronavirus adviser resigned

Scott Atlas, the special adviser to US President Donald Trump on the coronavirus pandemic, has resigned, Fox News reported, citing a statement from Atlas that he submitted to the President.

Atlas served his original 130-day term as a special government official.

In the letter quoted by the TV channel, Atlas does not disclose the reasons for his resignation.

Atlas was heavily criticized by several scientists, as he, in their opinion, downplayed the danger of the epidemic and defended the opening of schools and institutions.