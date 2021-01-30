Trump’s company was again required to issue documents in the fraud case

A court in New York has demanded that the company of former US President Donald Trump’s Trump Organization and partners of the former head of state provide investigators with new documents as part of the fraud investigation, the New York Times newspaper reports, citing the court decision.

In December, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ruled that the Trump Organization must provide data related to its activities, which the lawyers tried to hide. As the publication notes, some of them are related to Trump’s real estate in Westchester County, New York. On Friday, the judge demanded that the prosecutor be handed over more documents that relate to the firm’s work, including correspondence with lawyers. Trump’s company is suspected of providing false information about its assets to receive bank loans and tax breaks.

Last year, a grand jury in a case led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance requested financial documents from the Trump Organization for the past eight years. Vance has previously stated that he is conducting a criminal investigation of Trump’s financial affairs to uncover potential violations of state laws by him. In August, the court refused to consider a request by Trump’s lawyers to ban access to his financial documents.

Trump is also accused of sedition in the January 6 riots in the US Capitol building. The House of Representatives has already impeached him. The US Senate unanimously postponed consideration of the impeachment of the former president until February 9.

The Senate is considering the impeachment of hindsight – after the departure of the President from office. If Trump is convicted, the Senate will be able to hold a separate vote on whether to ban him from holding public office again. There is no consensus among experts on the basic law on whether impeachment is retroactively constitutional, and the courts have never considered this issue. Thus, the senators decided this issue on themselves.