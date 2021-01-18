Trump’s allies made money from pardons, using connections with him

Associates of US President Donald Trump have earned tens of thousands of dollars for their services in lobbying for pardons of convicted criminals, including using their connections with the president, the New York Times reports, citing documents and interviews with knowledgeable sources.

It is noted that the number of pardons increased sharply when it became obvious that Trump would not be able to challenge his defeat in the election.

In this article, we are talking about the number of lobbyists associated with trump and his entourage. In particular, former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman, who advised the White House on pardons and commutation of sentences, was able to monetize his work promoting pardons and earned tens of thousands of dollars on at least three cases.

The son of ex-Senator Jeremy Hutchinson in 2019 pleaded guilty to accepting bribes and tax fraud. His father, Tim Hutchinson, paid Tolman at least $ 10,000 to lobby for his son’s pardon in the White House and Congress.

Also, earlier this month, Tolman filed documents where he indicated that he was paid $ 20,000 at the end of last year for trying to get compensation for socialite and fraudster Dina Wein Reis, who was released from prison in 2014.

Along with this, Tolman received $ 22.5 thousand from an Arizona resident who hired him last September to petition for clemency for Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the online platform Silk Road, where drug sales were conducted. Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

One of the closest lobbyists to Trump and his administration, Matt Schlapp, has been seeking a pardon for a major Republican sponsor, Parker Petit, for several weeks. In November, Petit was found guilty of securities fraud.

The possibility of a pardon was also stated by the former lawyer of US President Donald Trump, John Dowd. He told his clients that he could get a pardon, thanks to connections with Trump and assistant to the American leader Jared Kushner. According to the New York Times, they used the president’s “grudge” against the justice system to promote their “candidates” for clemency.

In particular, he represented the interests of William Walters, a wealthy sports betting enthusiast. Walters was under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the FBI for fraud. Dowd received tens of thousands of dollars from Walters for his services, but he was never pardoned.

Another lobbyist is former Trump campaign adviser Karen Giorno, who also had ties to the president’s inner circle. She helped secure a pardon for ex-CIA agent John Kiriakou, who was found guilty of disclosing classified information.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the agreement between Giorno and Kiriakou “to achieve a full pardon from President Donald Trump.” Giorno received $ 50,000 for her services and another $ 50,000 as a bonus if she obtained a pardon. Giorno herself said she had never spoken to Trump directly about Kyriacou and had not lobbied anyone for clemency in his administration.

In turn, Kiriakou said that last year he met with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his aides at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. At one point, one of Giuliani’s associates said that a lawyer could help him, but “for two million dollars.” Kiriakou refused because his task is to return the opportunity to receive a pension of 700 thousand dollars, much less. Giuliani denied this version of events and said that he did not remember the meeting.