Trump’s adviser spoke about his life after leaving the post of president

Former US President Donald Trump is happy after leaving the White House, and is happy to do without social networks, said a senior adviser to the former leader Jason Miller.

“The president was in a perfect mood after leaving; there were some very tender moments with his family. For the first time in many years, I saw the president really relaxed,” Miller said in an interview with the Times.

Miller was on board the plane on which Trump flew to Florida with relatives and other family members, the newspaper notes.

“The president said that he is happier than ever. He said that it is generally good not to be on social networks, not to be exposed to the closed world of hatred that social networks too often become,” the adviser to Trump stressed.

According to him, Trump’s wife Melania likes this whole situation and is “much happier.”

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube have previously blocked Trump’s accounts for various periods of time because of his statements about the riots in Washington on January 6. The reason was video and text appeals to the protesters who seized the Capitol building in Washington. On the one hand, calling on them to behave peacefully and go home, Trump called them patriots and claimed election fraud.