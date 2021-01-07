Trump won’t be able to post on Facebook and Instagram until the end of his presidential term

Facebook and Instagram accounts are blocked for an indefinite period of time — at least until the end of the presidential term (for two weeks). The owner of these social networks, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote that Trump incites violence with the help of the platform.

“The shocking events of the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legitimate transfer of power to his chosen successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his accounts to justify, rather than condemn, his supporters’ actions outside the Capitol has rightly alarmed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we believed their effect — and probably their purpose- to provoke further violence.

Once Congress approves the election results, the entire country’s priority should now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and days after the inauguration are peaceful and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the past few years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform according to our own rules, at times removing content or flagging his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has the right to the widest possible access to political speeches, even controversial ones.

But the current context is fundamentally different now, involving our platform’s use to incite a violent uprising against a democratically elected government.

We believe that the risks of allowing the President to continue using our networks during this period are too great. Instagram Facebook and Instagram accounts are therefore being blocked indefinitely — at least for the next two weeks until the peaceful transfer of power is completed,” Zuckerberg wrote.