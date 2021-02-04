Trump will not speak at the impeachment trial

Former US President Donald Trump is not going to speak at the impeachment trial in the Senate, said Trump’s lawyer David Schoen.

“We got your latest PR stunt… using our constitution for a so-called impeachment trial is too serious a matter to play such games,” Schoen said in a letter in response to an invitation to Trump to speak, which was sent by one of the accusers at the trial, Rep. Jamie Raskin. CNN quotes the lawyer’s letter.

The Senate will consider impeaching Trump retroactively next week. Trump is accused of inciting the riot of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6.