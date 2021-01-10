Trump will not participate in the presidential election in 2024

The inner circle of the current US President Donald Trump believes that the politician will not run for the presidential election in 2024, the newspaper Politico writes.

In November, it was reported that Trump plans to run for president again in 2024. However, according to the newspaper’s sources, he began to abandon this idea, as he would have to publish additional financial documentation, which would make him vulnerable to ongoing criminal and civil investigations and lawsuits.

“It won’t be in 2024,” a Trump friend said.

Moreover, the same party members of the head of the White House are sure that although Trump will not again participate in the presidential race, he can make fun of this topic.

On January 6, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump stormed the US Congress building, interrupting a meeting at which the parliament was supposed to approve the last election results. As a result of the incident, five people were killed. After the riots in Washington, the head of the House Committee on Judicial Affairs, Jerry Nadler, proposed to impeach Trump in a simplified manner.

On January 7, the US Congress approved Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election held in the country. He won over 270 electoral votes.