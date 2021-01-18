Trump will hold a military ceremony on January 20 before leaving Washington

According to the newspaper The Hill, after that, Donald Trump will leave for the state of Florida, where he will spend some time surrounded by his closest advisers to consider his future actions.

Current US President Donald Trump will hold a military ceremony on January 20-his last day in office. This was reported on Monday by The Hill newspaper.

Before the inauguration of President-elect Joseph Biden, scheduled for 12 am local time, Trump will take part in a small event at the Andrews military base near Washington, after which he will travel to the state of Florida, where his estate is located. Until the end of his term, he will be able to use the presidential plane.

In Florida, Trump will spend some time surrounded by his closest advisers to consider his future actions.

The inauguration of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take place at noon on January 20 on the Capitol steps. Earlier, in connection with the pandemic of the new coronavirus, it was decided that the ceremony will be held in the shortest possible format.