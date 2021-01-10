Trump will criticize the blocking of his social media accounts on January 11

According to CBS, the US administration intends to “safely wait out” the remaining 10 days of the Republican presidency.

US President Donald Trump will make a statement on Monday regarding the blocking of his social media accounts. This was reported on Sunday by CBS, citing its sources in the Washington administration.

The head of state is expected to criticize the companies for their decision. On Tuesday, Trump will travel to the city of Alamo (Texas) to complete the construction of the next section of the fence on the border. “It is expected that President Trump will travel to the Alamo (Texas) on Tuesday in connection with the completion of construction of more than 400 miles (643.7 km) walls on the border-a promise is made, a promise is kept (one of Trump’s campaign slogans) – and the efforts of his administration to reform our broken immigration system, ” the White House told reporters.

Next week, he also intends to discuss issues related to the transfer of power with the Pentagon leadership. Sources of the TV channel do not specify what exactly it is about. The President also plans to complete his efforts to improve diplomatic relations between Israel and the Gulf states.

On Friday, Twitter announced that it permanently closed access to Trump’s personal account due to his violation of the rules and concerns that he might try to provoke riots.