Trump was informed about the explosion in Nashville
President Donald Trump was informed about the explosion in Nashville, which police called “deliberate.”
“President Trump was informed about the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular news. The President is grateful to the amazing emergency workers and prays for those who were injured, ” Deere said.
A car exploded in the US city of Nashville; it was probably a “deliberate act,” local police said in a statement. According to preliminary data, three people were injured.
The FBI and another Federal law enforcement agency, the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives, joined the police investigation.
MORE: At least three people taken to hospital for treatment following downtown #Nashville explosion, according to officials; the injuries were not believed to be critical. Via @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rpP1RdFDAj
— Yemen Details (@DetailsYemen) December 25, 2020