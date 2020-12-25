President Donald Trump was informed about the explosion in Nashville, which police called “deliberate.”

“President Trump was informed about the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular news. The President is grateful to the amazing emergency workers and prays for those who were injured, ” Deere said.

A car exploded in the US city of Nashville; it was probably a “deliberate act,” local police said in a statement. According to preliminary data, three people were injured.

The FBI and another Federal law enforcement agency, the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives, joined the police investigation.