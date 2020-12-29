Trump was dissatisfied with the leadership of the Republicans

US President Donald Trump has previously criticized the leadership of the Republican Party for approving the defense budget, which the American leader previously vetoed.

“Weak and tired Republican “leadership” will allow a bad defense budget law to pass through the House. Say goodbye to the vital repeal of Article 230, your national monuments, forts (names!). 5G and the recall and return home of our beautiful soldiers from foreign lands who do nothing for us,” the US president wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved the draft defense budget for 2021, overcoming Donald Trump’s veto.

The president’s main claims were reduced to articles included in the document about the renaming of military bases named after military leaders of the slave-owning South during the American Civil War, as well as measures introducing responsibility of social networks and media for the content they publish.