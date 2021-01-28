Trump wants to make a written statement at his impeachment trial

The former US president hopes to avoid the need for a personal appearance at a hearing in the Senate, the TV company reports.

Former American President Donald Trump is considering coming up with a written statement at the trial as part of its impeachment to the Senate of the US Congress. This was reported on Wednesday, citing sources of the NBC television company.

According to their information, in this way, the ex-president hopes to avoid the need for a personal appearance at a hearing in the Senate on the issue of his impeachment. At the same time, NBC emphasizes, Trump is carefully preparing for the procedure, selecting a team of lawyers who will represent his interests. In particular, the lawyer Butch Bowers, who will lead the group of lawyers of the former American leader, was joined by prosecutor Joshua Howard, who previously worked in the US Department of Justice.

According to the TV company sources, Trump is “encouraged” by the fact that the Republicans in the upper house of Congress, most likely, will not allow a guilty verdict against his fellow party member. Earlier, the current US President, Democrat Joe Biden, also expressed doubts that the resolution on the impeachment of Trump will gain enough votes (67) in the Senate (100 seats overall) to find him guilty on the only charge of sedition. This requires at least 17 Republican senators to oppose Trump.