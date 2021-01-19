Trump wants to deprive of membership in the Screen Actors Guild of the United States

The Screen Actors Guild of the United States has ordered a disciplinary hearing on a possible violation of the Constitution of the association by its member – President Donald Trump – a day before he leaves the post of head of state.

“Today, at a special meeting, the National Council of the Screen Actors Guild – the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) overwhelmingly supported the search for a possible reason for the violation of the Constitution of SAG-AFTRA by its member Donald Trump and ordered that this issue be considered by the disciplinary committee of SAG-AFTRA, as required by its Constitution,” – said in a statement on the website of this trade union organization, representing the interests of about 160 thousand actors, journalists, radio hosts.

It is reported that the council acted based on allegations, including those related to the president’s role in the storming of the US Capitol, as well as his support for a disinformation campaign “that aims to discredit and ultimately pose a threat to the safety of journalists,” including members of SAG-AFTRA.

If the committee finds Trump guilty, he can be reprimanded, fined, or even deprived of membership in the organization, in which he has been a member since 1989. It is not reported when exactly the disciplinary hearing will take place.