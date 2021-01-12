Trump visits the Texas town of Alamo near the border with Mexico

The president is keen to highlight his administration’s efforts to crackdown on illegal immigration.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump visits the city of Alamo in Texas, located near the border with Mexico. During the visit, he is expected to highlight his administration’s efforts to combat illegal immigration.

This is the first public appearance by the president since last Wednesday, when he addressed a crowd of his supporters, saying that the presidential election results were rigged, and called on them to “fight,” after which demonstrators invaded the Capitol building.

Before heading to Texas, Trump told reporters that the steps to impeach him were causing great anger, adding at the same time that he “does not want violence.”

Asked if he was responsible for the Capitol attack, Trump said his words that day were “absolutely appropriate.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday continues efforts to remove the president from office.

Immigration was a major focus of Trump’s 2016 campaign when he frequently called for a wall to be built along the US-Mexico border.

By the end of his presidential term, about 700 km of the wall had been built, but most of the structures had only replaced the previously existing barriers.