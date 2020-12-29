US President-elect Joseph Biden, US chief infectious Diseases Specialist Anthony Fauci, and Pope Francis also made it to the top ten.

US President Donald Trump topped the list of men most admired in 2020. The sociological service Gallup presented such estimates on Tuesday.

According to the survey, overall, 18% of Americans admire Trump despite his actions’ low approval rating (39%). Thus, the president ousted from the first place former US President Barack Obama, who led in the poll for 12 consecutive years. The top ten included US President-elect Joseph Biden (6%), US chief infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci (3%), and Pope Francis, entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.

Gallup also published a rating of women who caused the most admiration in 2020. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took first place (10%), second place – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (6%), third place – the current First Lady of the United States Melania Trump (4%). It is emphasized that the top ten of the rating also includes American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, and eco-activist Greta Thunberg.

It is noted that the top ten most admired women were Elizabeth II (52 times), followed by Margaret Thatcher (34 times) and Oprah Winfrey (33 times).

The survey was conducted from December 1 to 17, 2020, among 1,018 respondents over 18 living in all 50 states of America. The error does not exceed 4%.